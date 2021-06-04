Didal eyes podium finish at World Championships

MARGIELYN Didal





By CARLO ANOLIN



Skateboarding sensation Margielyn Didal is looking for a podium finish in the Street Skateboarding World Championships in Rome, Italy.

Didal, who is now competing in the semifinals, is on a mission to seal her spot in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics slated from July 23 to August 8.

“Being able to compete against the best of the world is definitely helping raise my own level,” said Didal, who is currently ranked No. 13 in the world and No. 3 in Asia. “I’m really excited to have qualified for the semifinals and hope to make it to the finals.”

With around 200 skateboarders from more than 40 countries, the top three in both men’s and women’s events are set to qualify directly for the Tokyo Games.

Didal, at the very least, must secure the Top 16 spot as the representative from Japan gets a direct slot as well for being the host country.

The semifinals will kick off on June 4, Friday, and the finals will start on June 6, Sunday.

Last month, Didal settled for a semifinal finish at 12th place overall in the Dew Tour Des Moines 2021 held at Des Moines, Iowa.