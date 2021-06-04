Alaska signs rookies Stockton, Ilagan to separate contracts

Alaska team manager Dickie Bachmann (center) poses with rookies Alec Stockton and RK Ilagan)

By JONAS TERRADO

Alaska announced Friday, June 4 the signing of guards Alec Stockton and RK Ilagan, its two other picks in this year’s PBA Rookie Draft, to separate contracts.

Stockton and Ilagan, taken in the second and third round of the March 14 proceedings, finalized their deals after a recent meeting with Aces team governor Dickie Bachmann.

A photo showing the two neophytes flanking Bachmann was posted on the team’s Instagram account.

The Aces had earlier inked sixth overall selection Ben Adamos and early second rounder Taylor Browne to rookie deals.

Alaska used the 21st overall pick it obtained from Phoenix in the Vic Manuel trade to take Stockton, a product of Far Eastern University, late in the second round.

Ilagan’s name was called in the third round as the 33rd overall selection. The 5-foot-7 played for San Sebastian in the NCAA, building a reputation as one of the collegiate league’s best scorers.

Both players have been part of Alaska’s practices, first in Batangas City before moving to a gym inside the Valentino Resort and Spa in Lipa City.