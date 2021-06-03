NLEX tells Kiefer Ravena, Lakestars to respect PBA rules

Kiefer Ravena of NLEX (File)

By WAYLON GALVEZ

As a franchise holder of the PBA, the NLEX Road Warriors are duty-bound to abide by the rules of the professional league that’s why they’re leaving it up to the PBA the fate of Kiefer Ravena.

The management of NLEX released a statement Wednesday, June 2, after Ravena signed a deal with the Shiga Lakestars in the Japan B. League for the coming 2021-2022 Season.

While the Road Warriors management expressed its support to Ravena’s improvement as a basketball player, it said both the team and the player should follow rules.

“We understand and support Kiefer’s desire for personal advancement,” said in the NLEX statement.

“However, as a member of the PBA, we are duty bound to abide by the rules and regulations that govern the league. The NLEX Road Warriors stand by the tripartite agreement between our organization, the PBA, and the individual player, which is enshrined in the Uniform Player Contract (UPC).”

Ravena signed a fresh three-year contract with NLEX, and upon signing, he did not just sign as a member of the Road Warriors but as a player of the PBA – the first pro league in Asia.

The Shiga Lakestars announced early Wednesday that Ravena signed with them, which made him the second Ravena to be part of the JBL as younger brother Thirdy is playing with the San-En NeoPhoenix.

However, the NLEX management said that the Japan ball club should respect the own guidelines of the PBA.

“The Japan engagement of Kiefer will need to conform to the terms of the UPC as well as the rules and policies of the PBA,” said in the NLEX statement.