Inspirational Pinoys, stars shine bright in ABS-CBN’S ‘Feel Good Pilipinas’ special ID

We can find the light within us to share with others and fill the world with joy despite the pandemic. This is the timely message of ABS-CBN’s “Feel Good Pilipinas” Special ID that was launched last May 30 on different ABS-CBN platforms.

The Special ID features stories of Filipinos who continue to fight amid challenges, who still give love to their families and communities, and remain determined to reach for their dreams during this time of crisis.

Joining them in bringing inspiration and good vibes to viewers are Kapamilya stars from the different shows of ABS-CBN including “ASAP Natin ‘To,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “G Diaries,” “He’s Into Her,” “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” “Iba ‘Yan!,” “Init sa Magdamag,” “It’s Showtime,” “Magandang Buhay,” “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan,” “Your Face Sounds Familiar Season 3,” “Aja! Aja! Tayo sa Jeju,” “Real Talk: The Heart of the Matter,” and “We Rise Together,” together with “TV Patrol” and TeleRadyo anchors and the MOR Entertainment MORkada.

Also in the video are stars from shows that viewers enjoyed like “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” “Bagong Umaga,” “PBB Connect,” and “Walang Hanggang Paalam,” and programs they are waiting for such as “La Vida Lena,” “Marry Me, Marry You,” and “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

“Feel Good Pilipinas” first spread light and joy last May 16 with the launch of the dance video and dance challenge. It aims to break the monotony of pandemic life, spread cheer, and get Filipinos grooving even from inside their homes. Among those that have joined the dance challenge are delivery riders, employees, and many Kapamilyas around the country and the world.

Lawrence Arvin Sibug and Robert Labayen of ABS-CBN Creative Communication Management (CCM) division wrote the lyrics of the song while Thyro Alfaro and Francis Salazar composed the music. Bringing life to the new anthem are “Asia’s Soul Supreme” KZ Tandingan and Mikki Claver, JL Toreliza, Akira Morishita, Nate Porcalla, and Gelo Rivera of P-pop sensation BGYO. Mickey Perz choreographed the dance challenge.

Watch the “Feel Good Pilipinas” Special ID land dance with your favorite Kapamilya artists bon Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, ABS-CBN Entertainment website, Facebook page and YouTube channel, and other ABS-CBN platforms.