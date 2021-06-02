FDCP Celebrates Pride Month with PelikuLAYA

In celebration of Pride Month this June, the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) will hold the second PelikuLAYA: LGBTQIA+ Film Festival online from June 4 to 30.

With the theme “Sama-Sama, Lahat Rarampa!” this year’s PelikuLAYA aims to further empower the members of the LGBTQIA+ community with a line-up of local and international films, film talks and lectures, a drag yoga event, and musical performances.

Beginning June 4, a total of 23 subscription films can be viewed for only P99 on the FDCP Channel (fdcpchannel.ph), including the seven PelikuLAYA titles that are available until June 30: “Masahista” by Brillante Mendoza, “I Love You. Thank You” by Charliebebs Gohetia, “Mga Gabing Kasing Haba ng Hair Ko” by Gerardo Calagui, “Miss Bulalacao” by Ara Chawdhury, “Ang Huling Cha-Cha Ni Anita” by Sigrid Andrea P. Bernardo, “Best. Partee. Ever.” by HF Yambao, and “Ned’s Project” by Lem Lorca.

Available for rental starting June 4 is award-winning French film “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” by Céline Sciamma starring Adèle Haenel and Noémie Merlant, which will have its Philippine Online Premiere at PelikuLAYA 2021.

The 2019 Cannes Awardee for the Queer Palm Prize and Best Screenplay will be available for rental for P220 with a 7-day access that will expire 48 hours after the first play.

PelikuLAYA will screen four films for free throughout the festival: Rhadem Morados’ documentary “Budjang” and three shorts from CineSpectra 2019: A Film Festival for HIV/AIDS Awareness — “A” by Rod Modina, “Alex & Aki” by Dexter Paul de Jesus, and “Doon sa Isang Sulok” by Yong Tapang, Jr.

In addition, one-time free screenings will be held for “Lihis” by Joel Lamangan as opening program and “T-Bird at Ako” by Danny Zialcita as closing program.

“The Film Development Council of the Philippines is relaunching PelikuLAYA this year as an annual LGBTQIA+ film festival organized by the national government as our way to express our continued support for gender equality and inclusivity by creating platforms to bring to light the struggles, celebrate the achievements, and champion the causes of the LGBTQIA+ community,” said FDCP Chairperson and CEO Liza Diño.

For more information and inquiries, visit https://www.facebook.com/fdcpchannel or fdcpchannel.ph.