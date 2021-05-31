Pingris says ‘Bossing’ Vic Sotto was against his PBA retirement

Vic Sotto and Marc Pingris

By WAYLON GALVEZ

Despite his commitments – left and right ‒ veteran actor/host Vic Sotto had been a regular fixture in the games of son-in-law Marc Pingris – be it in the PBA or during his Gilas Pilipinas stint.

Known as “Bossing” in the movie/TV world, Sotto watched in flesh nearly all the games of the national team back in 2013, and witnessed the emotional victory of Gilas over long-time rival South Korea in the semifinal of the FIBA Asia Championship here, a win where Pingris shone brightest.

The all-important win catapulted the Philippines to the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain.

Sotto was also there with daughter Danica – wife of Pingris – when San Mig Super Coffee (now Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok) made history in 2014 when it completed a rare Grand Slam title.

So when Pingris, 39, told his father-in-law about his plans to retire in the professional league, the ace comedian was surprised, knowing full well that he’s still capable of giving the young guns a run for their money.

“Actually si Daddy nung sinabi ko na ‘Dad baka mag-retire na ho ako” kako ‘kailangan ko na kasi asikasuhin yung business namin ni Danica’ kako sa kanya,” said Pingris as he guested on the Saturday sports show The Chasedown on One PH over Cignal TV last Saturday.

“Sabi niya ‘no huwag pa, kaya mo pa e. Huwag ka muna mag-retire kayang kaya mo pa mag-laro’ sabi niya. So nag-dalawang isip uli ako. Pero sabi ko ‘Dad kailangan ko kasi mamili e’ – short term or long term kasi.”

That almost forced the 15-time All-Star and two-time Final Most Valuable Player to change heart.

But in the end, he prevailed, explaining to the Eat Bulaga host that he cannot focus on two things at the same time when he and wife Danica are concentrating now on their business ventures.

Over the weekend, Pingris visited the poultry business they started several years ago in Pangasinan.

Pingris also has other business ventures, including the restaurant called District 8 which he and friends San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, James Yap, Paul Artadi, Charlton Yu, Daniel Padilla and Vice Ganda put up in Greenhills.

“Alam niyo naman ang panahon ngayon kako, kailangan ko din kasi mag-focus sa isang bagay. Pero sabi niya ‘basta ako gusto ko maglaro ka pa’ parang ganun,” added Pingris.

Aside from Sotto, Pingris said that his son Mic was also not in favor of him calling it quits.

A native of Pozzorubio, Pangasinan, Pingris announced his retirement in a wholehearted post on his social media account @jeanmarc15 last Wednesday that ended an illustrious 16-year pro career.