Joaquin Domagoso, Andi Abaya in Perry Escaño’s ‘Caught In The Act’

By NEIL RAMOS

We now live in a world where everything is made possible with a flick of a finger.

Indeed, there seems to be an application or app for everything.

What if there is also an app that would allow people to stop crime?

This is the premise of “Caught In The Act,” a film written and directed by Perry Escaño.

Starring hot newbies Joaquin Domagoso (GMA artist and son of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno) and Andi Abaya (ABS-CBN’s “Pinoy Big Brother Connect” 2nd Big Placer), “Caught In The Act,” follows a group of Filipino senior high school students who invented a new crime-stopping app, which they named “Caught in the Act.”

Perry, who also helmed “Ang Guro Kong ‘Di Marunong Magbasa” (Cinemalaya 2017) and “Ang Sikreto Ng Piso” (2019), a Gelli De Belen-Ariel Rivera starrer, says “Caught in the Act” depicts how talented Filipinos are when it comes to advanced technology.

“Beyond that, the film promotes good Filipino traits like not giving up on trials and adversities, very hardworking, responsible, hopeful in achieving their dreams in life,” he added.

“And most Filipinos nowadays – especially the millennial generation — are into social media. This serves as sort of an eye-opener as to the dangers of having everything fast and easy. It is kind of asking, ‘Are we really ready for it?’”

Produced by MPJ Entertainment Productions and Golden Brilliance, “Caught In The Act” is Joaquin and Andi’s biggest break on film and they are excited about it.

Joaquin says, “I am excited to show my abilities as an actor. I am also excited to be paired with Andi.”

Andi intones, “I’m excited and a bit nervous. I hope people will like this film.”

Also introducing in the movie are Josh Lichtenberg, Jhassy Cruz Busran, and Bamboo B.

The film’s executive producers are Josie Paynor, Reagan Romero, and JCB Production. Portraying supporting roles are Karel Marquez, Lance Raymundo, Shido Roxas, John Gabriel, Toni Co, EJ Panganiban, Roy Sotero, Ella Sheen, Jiana Aurigue, Edna Hernandez.