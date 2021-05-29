Feelings, nothing more than feelings…

By NEIL RAMOS

“Feelings,” Morris Albert’s hit from the 70s, is about a man trying to forget how he felt about a woman.

Indeed, wouldn’t it be cool to have no feelings at all?

Life and living would probably be easier, painless.

Or is it?

Did you know that there are actually people who do not feel pain?

Yes, it’s true.

There is a real if rare condition called Congenital Insensitivity to Pain (CIP) or Congenital Analgesia that allows for this.

CIP cases have been recorded in Vitanggi, a village in Sweden.

We don’t know of anyone with CIP but film director Darryl Yap is introducing us to one via his new film “Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam.”

The movie is about Tasha (Kim Molina), a woman diagnosed with CIP. Hers is heightened by the fact that she is also incapable of feeling emotional pain.

Hitting two birds with one stone, Darryl is also introducing us to Ngongo (Jerald Napoles), a man with speech problems due to him having a cleft palate.

Asked about his motive, Darryl shared he simply wanted to highlight issues society simply, conveniently set aside.

“Para sa akin, matagal na kasing parang nakatago sa dilim ang mga taong may kapansanan, ikinahihiya, pinagtatawanan. Ang punto ko dito ay yung iharap sila sa mga tao at alisin sa kanila yung pagiging biktima.”

Already the film has received its fair share of criticism particularly from people it is supposed to champion.

Some of them believe the film lampoons their condition.

Darryl disagrees.

“Okay lang naman na makarinig nang kung ano-ano, tanggap ko naman lahat tayo may opinyon pero hindi tayo uusad kung hindi tayo magiging matapang na ipahayag ang gusto nating ipahayag. Ang sa akin lang may choice tayo e, sa lahat ng sitwasyon. Pipili ka— magpapakabiktima ka o magiging bayani ka? Ipaglalaban mo ba ang iyong pagkatao o susuko ka?”

“Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam” starts streaming on June 11 via ktx.ph, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV, SKY PPV, Cignal PPV and Vivamax.