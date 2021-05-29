Beach volleyball teams train in Pagudpud

Beach volleyball teams in Pagudpud

The national teams for beach volleyball for men and women are now training on three courts set up on the beach off Villa Del Mar Resort in Barangay Saud in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) President Ramon “Tats” Suzara visited the members of the training pool on Saturday.

The teams are preparing for the Asian Volleyball Confederation Continental Cup ‒ a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics ‒ in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, starting on June 18.

PNVF Beach Volleyball Commission head Charo Soriano is supervising the training camp with head coaches Paul Jan Doloiras (men) and Rhovyl Verayo (women) and in cooperation with Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Marcos Manotoc and Pagudpud Mayor Rafael Ralph Benemerito II.