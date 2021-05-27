Super Radyo DZBB, Barangay LS 97.1 top ratings game

GMA Network’s flagship AM and FM radio stations remain unrivaled at the number one spot in Mega Manila for the entire month of April, based on the latest Nielsen Radio Audience Measurement (RAM) data.



Super Radyo DZBB 594 was consistently the top among AM radio stations in Mega

Manila with a total day audience share of 40 percent. DZBB was 18.2 points higher

than DZRH which came in second.



Continuously bringing the hottest news and updates, “Super Balita sa Umaga

Nationwide” – anchored by no less than Mike Enriquez with Joel Reyes Zobel – was

its top weekday program for the month.

On weekends, “Super Balita sa Umaga /Isyu Atbp.” hosted by Rowena Salvacion and Emil Sumangil led during Saturdays, while “Buena Manong Balita” with Orly Trinidad was the highest for Sundays.



These programs, along with select DZBB shows, are likewise simulcast via ‘Dobol B

TV’ on GTV and abroad via the Network’s international channel, GMA News TV.

This achievement for the month coincides with Dobol B TV’s fourth anniversary celebration last April 24.



Similarly, Barangay LS 97.1 Forever! continued to be Mega Manila’s number one FM

station tallying an audience share of 33.9 percent with a 13.6-point lead over its

closest competitor.



Still the highest-rating Barangay LS program for both weekdays and weekends

was “Barangay Love Stories” hosted by Papa Dudut who was named Best FM Radio

Program Host at the 2021 Gandingan Awards. The program was likewise awarded

as Most Development-Oriented Radio Drama.

Barangay LS 97.1 also earned Special Citations in the Gandingan Awards’ Most

Development-Oriented FM Station and for Talk To Papa’s “Rosie” episode in the Most

Development-Oriented FM Program categories, respectively.