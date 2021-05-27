PBA star Paul Lee tries luck with NBA cards

Screenshot from Paul Lee’s Youtube channel





By CARLO ANOLIN



Collecting NBA cards has been one of the go-to activities for basketball fans and enthusiasts these days.

The hobby of collecting such cards has always been there but it came into the limelight anew amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And PBA star Paul Lee of the Magnolia Hotshots is just one of the few players who showed interest to become a collector.

In his recent Youtube vlog, Lee shared his recent haul by opening three NBA card packs.

“First time kong mahilig sa cards ngayon, NBA,” said the veteran Magnolia guard. “And siyempre, ito raw ‘yung pinakabest feeling kapag magugustuhan or kapag mahihilig ka or kapag nahihilig ka sa NBA cards — ‘yung mag-start ka sa pagbukas ng mga ganito (card packs).”

After unpacking, the 32-year-old newbie collector had his fair share of luck after picking NBA legends Anfernee Hardaway, Kevin Garnett, and Allen Iverson, and current star players in CJ McCollum, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker, Julius Randle, and RJ Barett, among others.

Lee also learned to keep his rookie cards first before trying to negotiate it with an interested buyer as the market value rises depending on the players’ performance or popularity.

It wasn’t a bad catch after all despite not picking his desired player ‒ Jason Tatum of the Boston Celtics. (Carlo Anolin) ###



