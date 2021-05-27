Nikki Bagaporo wants to make mark as singer

By NEIL RAMOS

Remember Nikki Bagaporo?

Yes, the cute little kid from “Goin’ Bulilit.”

Well, she is all grown up now.

More, she is ready to establish herself as a singer of note.

She is doing so via “Ka-M.U.” her debut single under Viva records.

Managed by Guji Lorenzana’s Open Door Artist, Nikki is excited to embark on a career as singer.

She says, “I want to be a recording artist and a performer because it’s always been my dream since I was a kid.”

Why?

“I want to inspire people and to create music and art as much as I possibly can, because I don’t’ want to grow old having regrets, and to look back and say that I didn’t do the things I love while I was still young and was able to do so.”

Nikki vows to do everything to make sure fans only get the best from her.

“I want to show my craft and skills, not only in singing but also in writing lyrics and creating music as well. Music has always been my passion and so far, that’s where I plan on focusing now,” she shares.

Nikki admits at 24, she has experienced being in an M. U. type of relationship.

“Yes, I have experienced it. Back in high school when I wasn’t allowed to have a boyfriend, since I was too young to have one. All I ever had was an ‘M.U.’ type of relationship.”

After “Goin’ Bulilit,” Nikki focused on her studies.

She is currently studying Multimedia Arts.