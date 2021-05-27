76ers take 2-0 lead; Jazz, Knicks draw level

Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz is presented with the Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year award during Game 2 of their series with the Memphis Grizzlies. (AFP)

Philadelphia 120, Washington 95

New York 101, Atlanta 92

Utah 141, Memphis 129

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Ben Simmons silenced the critics with a 22 point, nine rebound, eight assist performance as the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Washington Wizards 120-95 to grab a 2-0 playoff series lead on Wednesday.

Joel Embiid also scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the heavily-favored Sixers got contributions from a number of players including starting power forward Tobias Harris, who had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Simmons scored 12 of his 22 in the first quarter, delivering a breakout playoff performance after being criticized for scoring just six points in Sunday’s game one of the series.

The top-seeded 76ers now have a firm lead in the best-of-seven East series with game three scheduled for Saturday in Washington.

The Wizards weaved their way into the postseason by grabbing the eighth and final seed, but it hasn’t been an easy road.

Their frustrations mounted on Wednesday when Russell Westbrook left the game with an injury and then had a run-in with a Philadelphia fan as he was walking down the tunnel.

Less than two minutes into the fourth, Westbrook appeared to injure his right ankle and headed to the locker room. A Philadelphia fan dropped popcorn on Westbrook, who then had to be restrained.

Westbrook scored 10 points and handed out 11 assists. But the all-star point guard struggled Wednesday, shooting just two-of-10 from the floor and missing all three of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Elsewhere, Donovan Mitchell returned from an injury to score 25 points as the Utah Jazz withstood a 47-point performance from Ja Morant to beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 141-129, and level their series at one game apiece.

Mitchell made his much-anticipated return from a sprained ankle to drain five threes in 26 minutes of playing time. Rudy Gobert had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for the top-seeded Jazz, which rebounded after losing game one to eighth-seeded Memphis.

Mike Conley had 20 points and a career-high 15 assists, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points in the win.

Morant broke the Grizzlies’ franchise playoff scoring record which was held by Conley. He now has 71 points in his first two career playoff games. Dillon Brooks ran into foul trouble but still managed to score 23 points in the loss.

In New York, Derrick Rose scored 26 points off the bench to lift the Knicks to a 101-92 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in game two of their first-round series.

Julius Randle recorded 13 of his 15 points in the third quarter and added 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who levelled the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Game three is on Friday in Atlanta.