Spence is hell of fighter, but Pacquiao is at different level – Fortune

Manny Pacquiao (left) and Justine Fortune. (File)





By CARLO ANOLIN







Justine Fortune has said it before and he said it again: Manny Pacquiao will stop Errol Spence Jr.

Fortune, the strength and conditioning coach of Pacquiao, is still firm that the Filipino boxing legend will win against Spence, the unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion.

“It’s a good fight. Spence is a hell of a fighter but Pacquiao is at different level… Pacquiao’s a different animal,” said Fortune in an interview with veteran boxing writer Elie Seckbach.

“No, I don’t think he’s (Spence) as strong as Pacquiao. He’s strong but he’s not ‘Manny strong and sure is f****** he ain’t ‘Manny fast.’ And Manny’s [42] but still incredibly fast.”

August 21 marks the mega-bout between Pacquiao and Spence to be held in Las Vegas but the final venue has yet to be announced.

Even before the deal was closed, Fortune, also a long-time trainer of Pacquiao, earlier said the fighting senator would “obliterate” the 31-year-old Spence.

The Australian trainer cited that Pacquiao, even at 42, possesses the volume and power of punches, ferocity, and speed.





