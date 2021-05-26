Ai Ai Delas Alas serves sizzling single about siomai

By NEIL RAMOS

Ai Ai Delas Alas is back with a new tune and it is about one of her favorite treats, siomai.

Titled “Siomai (What?),” the song has Ai Ai singing, “Fried man or steam, basta merong toyo, kalamansi saka sili, para medyo may anghang, para pag kinain ‘to mas malinamnam…”

She would go on, “Ang sarap kainin ng favorite kong siomai, lalo pag mainit ‘di na makapaghintay, ‘di ko mapigilan ang sarili ko sa siomai kasi, what? Sarap ay pamatay…”

“Siomai (What?)” was released last weekend.

It comes with a music video that shows Ai Ai getting funky in a colorful way.

In an interview Ai Ai expressed pride in the effort.

“I think masaya siya, naitawid naman namin ang gusto namin sa video. Marami pa sana kaming gustong ‘guests’ na isali pero next time na lang siguro,” she shared with a smile.

Well, you should watch the video s you’d know what she means.

Anyway, asked why siomai as topic of all things, she said, “Bakit hindi? Sa totoo lang mahilig talaga ako sa siomai at hindi lang ako. Maraming Pinoy na mahilig dito so, ayun, I think marami makaka-relate.”

Seriously, Ai Ai just wants to lighten the mood.

A year-plus into the pandemic and with everybody still relatively fresh from the latest lockdowns, Ai Ai just wants everybody to smile, have fun.

“Siomai (What?),” released by Viva Records, is now on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube music.

Check out the official music video on Viva Records’ YouTube channel.