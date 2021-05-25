Yassi Pressman to host ‘Rolling In It -PH’

By NEIL RAMOS

Yassi Pressman is set to try her hand as game show host.

She is doing so via “Rolling In It Philippines,” TV5 and Cignal TV Inc’s local adaptation of United Kingdom’s number one game show as produced by Viva Entertainment.

The beautiful British-Filipina actress is naturally excited about it.

“Actually excited na may halong kaba at saya,” she shared during a recent interview. “I’m excited kasi it’s something new for me. Masaya ako na I have something new to offer to my followers. Pero siyempre medyo kabado din ako as I haven’t tried hosting a game show before.”

But how did it all come about?

“Well, they called me up. they asked if I’m interested and I basically just said yes and here I am,” Yassi related.

According to the release, “Rolling In It Philippines,” which is set to debut on June 5, is a game of luck, mind, and strategy, with contestants being given a chance to play with a celebrity partner to help them through the rounds and win up to P2,000,000.

The teams will test their luck through the roll of a coin on a giant arcade machine and will compete through a series of questions and choices together.

They can opt to play — meaning, to roll the coin again and answer another question, increasing their chances to earn, or to pass the opportunity to a different pair, especially when the risk of losing their earnings is at stake.

The pair who earns the most money after 9 questions advances to the Jackpot Round.

Only those who think quickly, strategize willfully, and have lady luck on their side will go home as winner in the game show.

Yassi said, “I really do believe Filipinos will find the show thrilling.”

Catch-up episodes will also air on Sari Sari every Sunday, 8 pm, starting June 6, available on Cignal TV CH. 3 and SatLite CH. 30.

It can also be watched Live and On-demand via Cignal Play App.

Download for free for Android and iOS users.