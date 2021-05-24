Pacquiao heavy underdog vs Spence – Chavit Singson

Manny Pacquiao and Chavit Singson

By Jeremiah Sevilla

Long-time boxing patron Chavit Singson is convinced that Senator Manny Pacquiao is heavy underdog against Errol Spence Jr. in their blockbuster bout on August 21 in Las Vegas, but knows well that his close friend will go all-out inside the ring.

“Dehado talaga siya sa laban na ito pero alam naman natin si Manny na hindi umaatras sa laban,” said Singson, mayor of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur and national president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines.

Pacquiao, 42, announced through a promotional post on Twitter on May 22, Saturday, his supposed “farewell fight” against the unbeaten unified world welterweight champion and elite pound-for-pound boxer Spence later this year.

The Filipino boxing legend, who holds a record of 62 wins (39 via knockout), seven defeats and two draws, will be making his grand return since beating Keith Thurman via split decision for the WBA super welterweight belt back in July 2019.

The 31-year-old Spence, for his part, successfully defended his WBC and IBF titles against Danny Garcia through a unanimous decision victory last December and improved his record 27 wins (21 via knockout).

Singson, who is also the Philippine National Shooting Association (PNSA) president, believes Pacquiao’s veteran savvy can offset Spence’s physical advantages.

“Manny’s experience and conditioning will be the key to his victory in this tiff,” he said.

Although he prefers a mega rematch for Pacquiao against Floyd Mayweather, the former Ilocos Sur governor said he will give his full support – as usual — for the fighting senator, saying: “I will do it as a close friend and fellow Filipino.”