Spence has the edge, but Pacquiao is tough – Mikey

MANNY PACQUIAO





By CARLO ANOLIN







Mikey Garcia was left with no choice after Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao decided to fight unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

Garcia, who was seen entertaining and taking selfies with fans in an undisclosed gathering, weighed in on the Pacquiao-Spence mega-bout set on August 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I think Spence probably has the edge, y’know, the upper hand. But Pacquiao’s a tough dude,” said Garcia, who was one of the prospects to face the Filipino fighting senator.

“He’s experienced, he’s motivated so you can never count him out. He surprised me a lot when he fought [Keith] Thurman so, I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised [anymore].”

Pacquiao, in the same report, said “there was no proper or confirmed funder” as far as the negotiations with Garcia are concerned.

Garcia, 33, last saw action in February last year with a unanimous decision win over Pacquiao’s former foe in Jessie Vargas to improve at 40-1 record on top of 30 knockouts.

His lone loss, ironically, came from Spence when the two clashed in March 2019.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao has not fought since scoring a split decision win over Thurman in July 2019 for a 62-7-2 record on top of 39 knockouts while Spence, 31, remained unbeaten in 27 matches with 21 KOs.