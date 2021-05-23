Deputy Speaker Romero lauds Bataan’s land donation for PSTC

REP. MIKEE ROMERO

Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero has expressed delight over the donation of a land where the proposed state-of-the-art Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC) will be constructed to become the official home of Filipino athletes – aspiring and elite.

“Being one of the authors of the law that creates the establishment of a modern sports complex, I am honored that our athletes will soon have a place where they can further polish their talents,” said Romero. “It will be their future home away from home.”

The 1Pacman Partylist representative also lauded the provincial government of Bataan for donating six lots with a land area of more or less 250,000 square meters in the municipality of Bagac – around three hours from the capital city of Manila.

Apart from its historical feats, Romero said Bagac is rich in agricultural and aquatic resources which are essential in providing nutrients during the training of the national team pool members.

“Because of its natural wonders, Bagac is a perfect training ground and it’s away from the madding crowd in the metropolis,” he added.

No less than Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez formally received the deed of donation from Bataan Gov. Albert Raymond “Abet” Garcia last week.

Romero, who owns the NorthPort team in the PBA apart from being one of the founding directors of the Philippine National Federation of Polo Players, said the creation of the PSTC is regarded as the landmark sports project under the administration of President Duterte.

“It’s a dream come for our national athletes because in three to four years they will have a state-of-the-art facility that is at par with some of the best in the world,” said Romero. “Also it can also play host to future international events. More than that, it can provide livelihood to local residents.”

The P3.5 billion sports complex will cater to athletes of archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, beach volleyball, bowling, taekwondo, karate, judo, wrestling, cycling (velodrome), dance sport, football, gymnastics, handball, lawn tennis, sepak takraw, shooting, softball, squash, swimming, table tennis, volleyball, wall climbing water polo and weightlifting.

Romero said giving PSC sufficient funding is also high on their sports agenda in the Congress.

“PSC should not only have sufficient funding but also powers to advance the welfare of national athletes through compensations and rewards,” he added.

It will also have amenities for administrative, sports science, medical, and dormitories for athletes and coaches.