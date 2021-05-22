Marcial gets shoes, supplements from Thirdy, help from Chooks

Eumir Marcial shows off the shoes and vitamins sent by Thirdy Ravena.

By JONAS TERRADO

Thirdy Ravena fulfilled his promise to help Eumir Marcial by sending the Olympic-bound boxer a pair of shoes and supplements.

Marcial expressed gratitude towards Ravena after receiving a pair of Nike training shoes, two large bottles of whey and eight small bottles of vitamins.

“I want to thank Thirdy for taking the time to provide me this new pair of shoes and some supplements which will be very helpful for my training for the Olympics,” Marcial said in a Facebook post Friday, May 21.

“Support even as simple as these can be very significant and is capable of boosting our morale as athletes. This stands as a proof that support need necessarily not to be in the form of money and that sometimes, as simple as a message of support could already go a long way. Mabuhay ka idol,” he added.

Ravena’s gesture came after a week after the Japan-based cager sent Marcial a message offering any kind of support that could help boost his preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

Marcial had aired his grievance over what he feels is a lack of financial support despite receiving a monthly allowance of P43,000 from the Philippine Sports Commission.

The PSC and Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines, however, said that Marcial has been getting the ample support he needs in his quest to win the elusive gold in the Japanese capital.

Meanwhile, Chooks-to-Go has pledged its support to Marcial’s training for the Summer Games.

Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascarinas said he had reached out to Marcial, who is set to leave for Dubai to compete in the ASBC Elite Men and Women Boxing Championships.

“Sobrang masaya ako ngayon dahil nandito yung Chooks-to-Go na grabe yung tiwala sa akin. Yung Chooks-to-Go ay buong puso na kumausap sa akin. Nung nakausap ko si Boss Ronald, lalo akong na-inspire sa mga laban ko kasi tagos sa puso yung sinabi niya sa akin,” he said.



Marcial joins the likes of basketball’s Kai Sotto, Kobe Paras, Kiefer Ravena, Gabe Norwood, and Paul Desiderio as ambassadors of the brand.