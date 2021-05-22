Look: June Mar Fajardo joins SMB scrimmages in Batangas

San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo

By JONAS TERRADO

June Mar Fajardo joined full practices and scrimmages of the San Miguel Beermen in Batangas City, more than a year after an injury forced him to miss last season’s PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

A short video provided by the PBA Friday, May 21 showed the six-time Most Valuable Player working on his post moves during the Beermen’s training session at the Batangas City Sports Center.

Fajardo hasn’t trained under such arrangement since Feb. 2020 when he hurt his right shin during practice at the Acropolis gym in Quezon City, SMB’s regular practice facility.

The injury forced the 6-foot-10 gentle giant to miss San Miguel’s campaign in the PBA bubble in Pampanga which saw its six-year title reign in the Philippine Cup end with a quarterfinal loss to Meralco.

Fajardo was projected to miss the start of the 46th season had it started last month, but a spike in COVID-19 cases forced the PBA to forego its plans which allowed for an extended recovery time for the SMB star.

SMB began the resumption of preparation for the season in Batangas City sans Mo Tautuaa and new addition CJ Perez due to their upcoming stint with Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Graz, Austria.