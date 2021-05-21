IOC veteran says Tokyo Games ‘a go’

RICHARD POUND

OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) ‒ The International Olympic Committee’s longest serving member assured Thursday that the Tokyo Games are “a go,” as IOC officials huddled with local organizers for online talks.

“There’s nothing to indicate that there’s an elephant in the room that we don’t know about,” Richard Pound told AFP two months before the scheduled start of the Games, which have already been pushed from last year due to the pandemic.

Japanese public sentiment is against the mega event, with polls showing a majority in the country want the Olympics delayed further or altogether cancelled.

“Based on everything we know today it’s a go,” Pound said, adding, “I have my ticket.”

“If the host country (Japan) doesn’t want to host, it doesn’t host,” he said, but added that the IOC ultimately retains “the power to cancel the Games if the conditions are dangerous enough.”

Organizers have outlined extensive virus countermeasures to keep the Olympics safe, including barring overseas fans for the first time ever.

But with Japan battling a fourth wave of infections, doctors’ associations have warned that the healthcare system is already overstretched and the Games could add further stress.

As currently planned, there will be less “celebratory stuff, the streets (won’t be) filled with athletes and spectators and so on. The excitement of being in an Olympic city, that’s going to be a lot more subdued,” Pound said.

Athletes will be tested for Covid-19 at the Tokyo airport upon arrival and then effectively isolated at the Olympic village. After competing, they will be asked to quickly leave the country.

“It’s not going to have all the frills and bells and whistles that we’ve come to expect,” he said. “That kind of ambience is not going to be there.”

But “there will be Olympic competitions and the athletes from all 206 countries are expected to participate.”