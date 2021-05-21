Falling In Love with ‘Inn Love’

There are still so many beautiful boy’s love or BL stories waiting to be told and shared.

One of them is “Inn Love,” written by MJ Diaz and directed by Rodel J. Mercado.

It follows the love story of a scriptwriter Gino and freelance model Alex as played by VJ Mendoza and Migo de Vera, respectively.

Mendoza says of his character, “He is a writer for an ad agency who finds himself having writers block so he decides to go to a resort so he can concentrate on writing,”

He adds, “Embracing him is easy because I believe that, everyone should be allowed to love anyone and everyone and not deal with the idea of suppressing it because of societal expectations and constraints. For me, love is such a powerful force that confinement is impossible. The only way through is by embracing it. I also believe that like gender, love is also a construct. So, there’s no right or wrong when it comes to choosing who and how you love.”

De Vera says of Alex, “He is a tough looking guy who works as a freelance model who went to the resort to reflect, deal with a terrible break-up, and figure out what to do next,” De Vera talks about his role. “What I love about being him is is the manner he discovered the true meaning of self-love and acceptance.”

“For me, love is the most magical thing,” he carries on. “It always wins and if I have enough courage to trust love, then I will be able to trust life and receive my natural birthright of joy. Love has no timelines, expectations, or requirements. We should be able to love freely whoever we want.”

Mercado adds, “We want our viewers to relish on the deliciousness of loving freely with no strings attached in contrast to self-torture brought by labeling one’s feelings as wrong or fearing of being judged. Each existing community is unique and perfect given all of its imperfections. Only when dis-allowance of other’s choices like having relationship with same sex begets a problem. ‘Inn Love,’ the series, prays and wishes that aside from the BL drama supporters, the general public will have an open mind and heart or a curiosity to see beyond the external facade in order to discover the “being” behind it, the soul trying to express itself in physical form.”

“Inn Love” is the first BL offering of Frontline Production Inc. and FLP Artist Management.

Also starring Niel Lariosa, Rey Correjado, Anna Escobia, Pauline Almero, Aaron Caringal, Daven Noveno, JC Legaspi, Micah Guevarra and Mitch Dayupat, the series is to premiere May 29, 8 pm at the Channel on YouTube and Mulat Streaming Digital Media.