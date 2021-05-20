Pangalusian Island, Super Swerte renew rivalry in Philracom Commissioner’s Cup

Philracom Chairman Reli de Leon (center, front row)

Pangalusian Island seeks to duplicate its triumphant feat over rival Super Swerte in the Philracom Commissioner’s Cup 2021 on Sunday at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.

The much-awaited rematch between Pangalusian Island of horseowner-breeder Wilbert Tan and the Sandy Javier-owned Super Swerte will be the main draw of the stakes races for the benefit of fire victims and medical frontliners at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila.

”We would like to express our gratitude to our Commissioners and their invaluable initiative to help our medical frontliners at the PGH,’’ said Philracom Chairman Aurelio “Reli’’ De Leon.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases recently approved the resumption of races beginning May 13 following a series of lockdowns due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila and adjacent provinces such as Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan.

“The resumption of racing is a welcome development. People in the horse-racing industry are `alive and kicking’ again because of the jobs it generates, especially for our stable and farm hands,’’ said Tan.

As for Pangalusian Island, he’s as healthy as he can be and I believe he’s ready to get out there on the track and race,’’ added Tan, who has jockey Mark Alvarez on the reins and Arthur Sagun as trainer.

It really gave the bayang karerista something to cheer about since Off-Track Betting (OTB) likewise reopened with the forthcoming Commissioner’s Cup offering a total winner’s purse of P2 million.

Super Swerte is a fine horse and he will perform well even if he wasn’t able to race recently due to the lockdown, which served as his vacation,’’ said Mayor Sandy Javier, who has JB Guce as jockey and trainer of the year Ruben Tupas on his side.

The resumption of the races will again provide for the livelihood of our people in the industry, added the Metropolitan Association of Race Horse Owners and the owner of the famed Andoks Corporation.

Marho is one of the most prestigious horseowners associations founded by former ambassador Danding Cojuangco.

Races and betting will follow strict protocol guidelines set by the Department of Health and the IATF.

The Philracom Commissioner’s Cup will have seven entries in the 1,600-meter race, which will be shown at Cignal TV Channel 106 apart from clubs and OTB stations nationwide.

The Commissioner’s Cup’s beneficiary will be the PGH frontliners, especially those affected by the recent fire that destroyed portions of the hospital.

During the Commissioner’s Cup, the prize money offered by the Philracom is normally bigger than the usual winnings of the day.