Janno Gibbs goes all out in ‘Pangmalakasan’

By NEIL RAMOS

Singer-actor Janno Gibbs is back following a long hiatus.

He is out with new single “Pangmalakasan.”

This is Janno’s first single with Viva Records after more than 15 years.

To those not in the know, Janno started with the entertainment company, which incidentally is now the parent label of Vicor Records – the same label he had a breakthrough hit with in “Ipagpatawad Mo” under the Sunshine emblem.

According to Janno, he had long wanted to stagee a huge comeback musically, only that he experienced writer’s block.

“Nahirapan ako sumulat ng kanta, siyempre ayoko naman bumalik na walang ma-i-offer na bago sa mga tao,” he explained.

Note that despite his success as singer-songwriter, Janno doesn’t know how to play a single instrument.

He simply goes into the studio and sings each musical part to his arranger.

“Hands on ako e, so ginagawa ko sinusupervise ko lahat yan, bass, drums, guitars, lahat,” he shared.

Now, the multi-hyphenate star is back to doing what he does best.

He is mighty proud of “Pangmalakasan.”

“Bago ito,” he said. “Dito medyo lumayo muna ako sa mga romantic ballads. Funky ito. Tsaka very modern yung vibe.”

If we’re to follow his lyrics, we’d even say that Janno is feeling a bit frisky as he sings:

“I got the moves ibang galawan / Pilit ginagaya-gaya ngunit hindi kaya/ Kung chicks lang ang pag-uusapan / You know imma get it/Get it walang alinlangan…”

“Mayabang ang dating pero tongue in cheek, kwela,” he said of the lyrics he wrote.

If Janno look and sound reinvigorated it is because, well, he is “inspired.”

“Iba sigla ko ngayon. Ang dami kung gustong gawin. IN fact, may mga naka line-up na tayong mga songs. Tas may movie rin akong gagawin so, expect to see more of me in the coming months and years…”

“Pangmalakasan” is produced by the singer with Civ Fontanilla for Viva Records.

An official music video is forthcoming.

“Pangmalakasan” is available on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music, among other streaming platforms.