Ramirez receives deed of donation on 71st birthday

PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez and Sen. Bong Go (seated, 2nd and third from right) pose with Gov. Albert Raymond “Abet” Garcia and other Bataan officials.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez on Tuesday received the deed of donation from Bataan Provincial Governor Albert Raymond “Abet” Garcia for the land on which the Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC) will be built.

“I am so happy and excited on this newly forged partnership with the Provincial Government of Bataan. This will give our national athletes a new home as they continue to bring pride and honor to our country,” said Ramirez during the ceremonial signing and turnover rites.

The sports agency chief, who was also celebrating his 71st birthday that day, added that the forged partnership “was one of the best birthday gifts” he has received.

The Provincial Government of Bataan donated six lots to the PSC with a land area of more or less 250,000 square meters situated in the Municipality of Bagac, Province of Bataan. One provision of the deed of donation states that the infrastructure shall be constructed and completed by December 31, 2025, subject to extension upon agreement by the parties.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa Philippine Sports Commission at sa lahat po ng nagtulong-tulong. Isa po itong magandang project para lalong gumaling ang ating mga Atletang Pilipino,” said Gov. Garcia.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth and Sports was also present and assured his support for PSTC.

“Kapag nagtutulungan po ang ating mga atleta at ang ating gobyerno ay malayo po ang ating mararating. Rest assured na suportado po namin itong PSTC,” Sen. Go said.

Ramirez shared that after many months of weighing options and offers, the PSC accepted the offer of Battan given the strategic location of the venue and its significance if the country’s history where the heroic “laying down of lives” for flag and country of simple citizens mirror the sacrifice that athletes go through in their journey towards their goals.

Republic Act 11214, the law which created PSTC seeks “to promote and develop sports in the country, to achieve excellence in international sports competitions, to ensure success in the country’s quest to achieve competitiveness in the Olympic Games and to promote international amity among nations,” was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last February 2019.

Ramirez was joined by PSC Commissioners Ramon Fernandez, Arnold Agustin, Celia Kiram, and PSI National Training Director Marc Velasco. Meanwhile, Gov. Garcia was joined by 2nd District of Bataan Representative Jose Enrique Garcia III, Municipal Mayor Maria Angela Garcia and Engr. Emmanuel Pineda.