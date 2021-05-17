Tokyo Games-bound Marcial finds an ally in Thirdy Ravena

By JONAS TERRADO

Thirdy Ravena expressed his willingness to lend a helping hand in middleweight boxer Eumir Marcial’s preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

Marcial bared that Ravena recently sent a message through social media, asking if he can provide any help in light of the controversy surrounding the financial support the Tokyo-bound pugilist has received from the government.

“Boss, kamusta. Sana okay yung training camp mo ngayon. Nakita ko yung post mo sa social media, gusto ko lang sana itanong kung pwede makatulong kahit maliit na halaga lang sa mga pangangailangan niyo, Gusto ko kayo manalo team niyo,” Ravena said as quoted by Marcial.

Touched by Ravena’s offer, Marcial praised the Japan-based cager, saying “the only person who can understand us most/better is our fellow athletes, and who understands our sacrifices for our country.”

Ravena’s message came after Marcial aired his grievances over the P43,000 monthly allowance he has received from the Philippine Sports Commission.

Marcial, who is currently holding camp in his hometown of Zamboanga City, said the allowance won’t be sufficient in his bid to win the elusive Olympic gold in Tokyo.

But the PSC and the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines said they are giving Marcial the support he needs.