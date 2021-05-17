Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson unveils signature shoe line logo

Scottie Thompson and his signature shoes.









By CARLO ANOLIN







PBA star Scottie Thompson couldn’t hide his excitement after unveiling the logo for his signature shoe line with World Balance.

Taking it to Instagram, Thompson posted a short clip showing what seemed to be an “S” logo for his shoe line.

“My [journey begins wow.] Sa wakas, I’m proud to unveil the logo for my upcoming World Balance signature line,” wrote the Ginebra guard.

In a statement, the 27-year-old Thompson said that owning a signature shoe line has always been his dream since a kid.

And the logo, shaded in red and silver, speaks volumes for his performance on the court.

“Kung titignan mo yun logo, akala mo simpleng ‘S’ pero if you look closely initials ko yan and number ‘6’, hindi lang basta design. Nung unang beses nai-present ng World Balance sa akin yun logo, blown away ako kaagad,” said Thompson.

“The slanted “S” signify na I’m always ready for action and about movement, tapos yun lightning sa “T” represents speed as well as explosiveness sa laro.”

Thompson, a former Perpetual Help standout, first announced the development last month, making him the first player to become the brand’s image since the 80s era after the legacy left by PBA legend Philip Cezar.

