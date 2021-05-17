Baguio to host bubble training of PH track athletes

BAGUIO City Mayor Benjamin Magalong

By Zaldy Comanda

BAGUIO CITY – The country’s summer capital will host the Philippine track and field training pool in its bubble training starting July in preparation for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong announced this following a meeting with sports officials, led by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) commissioner and basketball icon Ramon Fernandez, PATAFA training director Renato Unso, head coach Sean Guevarra, among others.

Unso said the city was chosen as venue for the training bubble because of its accessibility, adequate sports facilities, and that its cool weather which is similar to that of Hanoi in November.

The biennial meet is slated Nov. 21 to Dec. 2, 2021.

“Baguio’s relatively cool climate will help acclimatize our athletes to the weather in Hanoi, Vietnam when competitions start in November,” he said.

The PH athletics delegation will also have its own medical team that will closely coordinate with local health authorities to make sure that the athletes will be taken cared of should any medical emergencies occur.

City sports coordinator Gaudencio Gonzales said around 40 athletes will troop to the city for the training bubble together with a still unspecified number of coaches and trainers.

After the meeting, Gonzales toured the visiting officials to Teachers Camp and Baguio Athletic Bowl, the main facilities that will be used during the estimated four-month training including other places of interests.

“It is a great honor for Baguio to host the training bubble and offered any other assistance the city government may possibly extend to the athletes while they are here,” Magalong said.

Fernandez, on behalf of the other sports officials, expressed their gratitude to the city’s officials for agreeing to host the training bubble. He also assured that they will strictly adhere to all prevailing health protocols and other regulations of the city.