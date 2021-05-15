ROS Painters get Mandaluyong nod to hold scrimmages

Rain or Shine’s James Yap

By JONAS TERRADO

Rain or Shine received a go signal from the Local Government Unit of Mandaluyong City to hold 5-on-5 scrimmages next week.

Active consultant and head of basketball operations Caloy Garcia said the team is only awaiting clearance from the PBA if Rain or Shine can start practices as early as Tuesday.

The Elasto Painters, who will be handled now by Chris Gavina, hold regular practices at the Reyes Gym which is located in Barangay Highway Hills prior to the return of Enhanced Community Quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila.

Teams seeking to remain in their regular facilities need the approval of concerned LGUs as part of requirement for teams to be able to train in areas under General Community Quarantine.

ROS Alternate Governor Edison Oribiana and Gavina said the Painters will undergo RT PCR (real time polymerase chain reaction) Sunday.

Under Gavina, team owners Raymund Yu and Terry Que are hoping the Painters will do better after a disappointing showing in the lone tournament last year.

Other teams are still waiting word from LGUs if they’ll be given the green light, otherwise they’ll opt for holding their training sessions in Batangas City, Clark and Ilocos Norte.

Batangas City, currently under GCQ, gave its nod for teams to have full practice at the city’s three wooden floors.

Ilocos Norte and Clark could host to training bubbles of several teams like TNT, Meralco and NLEX.

Meralco can start practices after completing the mandatory requirement of two swab test procedures last week.

San Miguel Beer team manager Gee Abanilla said it is waiting on a response from the Quezon City LGU if practices can be held at the Acropolis Gym.

The Beermen had already secured an endorsement from PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, approval from the Games and Amusements Board and barangay clearance from Acropolis.