I Heart Movies on GMA Affordabox

Viewers have even more reasons to love GMA Affordabox as they get to watch movies all day, every day for free on GMA Network’s digital channel I Heart Movies.

Launched last April, I Heart Movies’ features local and international movies from drama, romance, comedy, action, to horror.

With the Kapuso Network’s digital TV receiver GMA Affordabox, movies are clearer, more colorful, and of better quality–perfect for that home theater atmosphere.

To further highlight the addition of I Heart Movies to the growing roster of GMA channels, the Network recently unveiled its newest GMA Affordabox ambassador, Kapuso actor Richard Yap.

Richard joins Kapuso Queen of Creative Collaborations Heart Evangelista, who will also be his on-screen partner in the upcoming romantic comedy series “I Left My Heart in Sorsogon”, and Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes as the faces of GMA Affordabox in its latest campaign.

“I Heart Movies” offers a wide variety of free-to-air and all-time favorite Pinoy and foreign titles through its four movie blocks that are tailored to fit all ages — Timeless Telesine, Takilya Throwback, Block Screening, and Pinoy Movie Date.

Timeless Telesine presents various GMA Telesine stories and top-notch quality movies that were made for television while Takilya Throwback features local classics from the ‘70s to early 2000s.

In Block Screening, hit foreign movies await viewers.

Lastly, widely-followed contemporary Filipino movies air on the Pinoy Movie Date block.

GMA Affordabox is currently available in Metro Manila, Benguet, La Union, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Pangasinan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon, Rizal, Misamis Oriental (including Cagayan de Oro), Camiguin, Bohol, Cebu, Leyte, Bacolod City, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Davao del Norte.

Catch “I Heart Movies” on Channel 5 in GMA Affordabox.