Thai stars in TNT campaign

By NEIL RAMOS

Local telecommunications company TNT has unveiled its latest campaign.

It features not only two of the country’s more popular stars, it also involves three of Thailand’s hottest actors.

Nonkul Chanon, Gulf Kanawut, and Mario Maurer join Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo and actress Sue Ramirez in TNT’s Kilig Saya campaign.

In an interview Chanon, Kanawut, and Maurer could only be happy being handpicked for the campaign.

“I am very honored to do this job,” said Maurer.

Kanawut shared, “This is fun. I am so happy being part of the campaign.”

Meanwhile, Chanon said, “Thank you for the support.”

According to a TNT representative, they tapped the three recognizing the popularity of Thai series and films here.

Jane Basas, SVP and head of consumer wireless business at Smart, added, “When we were conceptualizing the campaign, we wanted it to be in the context of the pandemic and how we can all stay positive in the middle of all these issues.”

“We are stuck in our homes, but just because we are stuck in our homes doesn’t mean we have to give up the things that make us inspired or happy… The music video really conveys how we can all stay connected to the things that give us joy.”