Rabiya wows in PH flag-inspired nat’l costume

By NEIL RAMOS

The country’s representative to the Miss Universe 2020 tilt, Rabiya Mateo, dazzled fans wearing an outfit obviously inspired by the Philippine flag at the pageant’s national costume competition on Friday.

Sashaying onstage with her signature “Hala Bira” walk, Rabiya was a picture of Pinoy pride rocking the massive costume replete with red and blue wings and three stars.

“I feel like I’m a Victoria’s Secret angel,” she was quoted as saying in an interview.

Reportedly designed by the late Rocky Gathercole and completed by costume and jewelry designer Manny Halasan, the attire is said to represent royalty, courage, strength.

Mateo is among 74 candidates competing for the Miss Universe 2020 crown at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

Note that Mateo’s predecessor, Gazini Ganados, brought home the national costume award in 2019.