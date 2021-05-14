PH taekwondo jins seek Olympic berths in Jordan

Pauline Lopez

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Four national taekwondo jins left for Amman, Jordan on Thursday, each one determined to book an Olympic berth when they compete in the Asian Qualification Tournament set May 21 to 22.

Elaine Alora, who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, aims for a second shot at the Games when she joins Pauline Lopez, Kurt Barbosa and Arven Alcantara.

Alora will compete in the women’s +73kg division, Lopez in women’s -56kgs, and Barbosa and Alcantara in men’s -58kgs and -68kgs.

Accompanied by coaches Caloy Padilla and Dindo Simpao, the team hopes to catch the last bus with less than 10 weeks left before the Olympics scheduled July 23 to Aug. 8.

Only the top 2 athletes in each weight class will earn Olympic berths.

Simpao is confident of the team’s chances.

“We expect to earn a couple of tickets to the Olympics. If not four,” he said.

The athletes are raring to get back in competition after spending the last couple of months in rigorous training in a bubble camp at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Lopez, who came close to earning an Olympic berth in 2016, said she’s more motivated now than ever.

“I think I’ve had more experience over the last years and those experiences helped me where I am now,” said Lopez, a two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and 2018 Asian Games bronze winner.

“I’ve experienced Asian qualifying. I almost tasted getting there. I feel like I have nothing to lose and just give my best out there and hope that it will give me a chance to play in the Olympics.”

Alora, who is now competing in a heavier weight class compared to where she competed in the previous Olympics, said she focused on improving her power and speed to prepare for this meet.