Marcial: P43K monthly allowance not enough to be an Olympic gold contender

Tokyo Games-bounjd Eumir Felix Marcial (left) with famed trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Gym. (Sean Gibbons, MP Promotions)

By JONAS TERRADO

Eumir Marcial once again voiced his frustration over the issue surrounding the government’s financial support for his Tokyo Olympics preparation.

The Tokyo-bound middleweight boxer took to social media Wednesday, May 12, insisting that the P43,000 monthly allowance he’s receiving from the Philippine Sports Commission won’t be enough for him to become a legitimate contender for the Olympic gold.

“Since last year nong nasa United States ako hanggang ngayon dito sa Zamboanga City tingin niyo sapat ang P43,000 monthly allowance para sa preparation para sa Olympics? (Which is allowance ko yun sa sarili ko as a national athlete),” Marcial said in a Facebook post.

“Do you think I can (rely dyan) sa P43,000 para sa plane tickets, accommodation, food, coaching staff, supplements, masseur, etc. Lahat ng na-mention sa taas provided by private sponsors and of course my own money. Kung ganyan ang suporta at mentality niyo, wag kayong mag hangad ng gold sa Olympics!!!

“Ngayon ang tanong ko sa sarili ko at tanong ko din sa inyo mahihina ba kaming mga Pilipinong atleta kung bakit hanggang ngayon walang nakakakuha ng gold sa Olympics o (sadyang) may problema na ang pag supporta galing sa inyo?!” Marcial added.

Marcial initially aired his grievances during an interview with Power and Play over the weekend, prompting the PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez and Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines secretary-general Ed Picson to belie those claims.

Marcial spent several months in the United States under the tutelage of trainer Freddie Roach, even winning his pro debut last November against American Andrew Whittfield in mid-December.

The 25-year-old has since returned to his hometown of Zamboanga City where he is training at the Zamboanga Valientes Gym of Junie Navarro.