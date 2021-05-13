‘Chooks’ backs NBL, WNBL

Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas (right) with Kai Sotto

True to its noble mission, Chooks-to-Go is going to support the 2021 season of both the National Basketball League-Pilipinas and the Women’s National Basketball League-Pilipinas.

NBL-Pilipinas is the country’s first regional professional league for homegrown basketball players while WNBL-Pilipinas is the country’s first-ever professional league for women’s basketball. Unlike the NBL, the WNBL is an open tournament.

Both leagues gained pro status back in August of last year.

“The NBL shares the same vision as Chooks-to-Go which is to bring out the best in our homegrown athletes. On the other hand, the WNBL is a league that is a breakthrough for all Filipina athletes,” said Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas.

With this, Chooks-to-Go will serve as the title sponsor of both leagues for their inaugural pro seasons.

“We are looking forward to helping both leagues in their new journey as professional leagues just like how we have helped the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League. Mabuhay ang homegrown na Pilipino at ang atletang Pilipina.” “NBL and WNBL Pilipinas are pleased to extend its amazing relationship with Chooks-to-Go. We are very excited to take the next step in championing athletes all over the country,” said NBL Chairman Celso Mercado.

It will begin when the leagues hold their one-on-one basketball tournament later this month. Both the NBL and WNBL are also looking to start their 5-on-5 basketball tournaments in the third quarter of the year.

For its men’s 3×3 basketball tournament, all member teams of the NBL will compete in Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3, along with teams from the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

For women’s 3×3, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 will work in partnership with the WNBL.

