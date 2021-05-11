ROUNDUP: AFP okays ‘DS’ of PH team members

HIDILYN Diaz

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has released the list of approved personnel for detailed service to the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) as they prepare for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

A total of 117 athletes and coaches from 22 sports are enlisted personnel: 58 under Air Force, 19 in the Army and 40 serving the Navy.

Among the prominent national team members who are also serving the AFP are weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, boxer Josie Gabuco, Marestella Torres of athletics, and triathlete Claire Adorna.

PSC chairman Butch Ramirez thanked Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana through the Office of the Chief of Special Service in the AFP in this development and highlighted the importance of enlisted national team members complying with the agreement between the PSC, AFC, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC).

The PSC, POC, PCC and the AFP will have a formal signing of the Memorandum of Agreement covering the “management, development and training of identified and potential soldier-athletes” on May 20. (Kristel Satumbaga)

MPBL eyes another bubble

A total of 19 teams are already confirmed to see action in the next season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPLB) tagged as the Mumbaki Cup which is being eyed to be held under a sports bubble setup.

MPBL ommissioner Kenneth Duremdes bared this development along with other plans for the next season during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Lakan Cup champion Davao Occidental and runner-up San Juan headline the holdovers from last season while new team Negros Muscovados are set to join the fourth season of the regional semi-pro league.

Las Piñas is seeking to enter the MPBL but has yet to send a letter of intent according to the Philippine basketball great.

Duremdes added that they are looking at mounting another bubble tournament in Subic where they hosted the resumption of the Lakan season last March or in Clark where the PBA staged its Philippine Cup conference last year. (Jeremiah Sevilla)

Nievarez out to improve endurance

Rower Cris Nievarez is not wasting precious time preparing for his debut appearance at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

The 21-year-old up-and-comer is using his time training indoors while still in quarantine after arriving at the Asia Oceania Continental Qualification in Tokyo, Japan over the weekend.

His Olympic ticket came as a surprise and with only 10 weeks left before the Games, but Nievarez said he is not putting this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity into waste by putting more quality to his training.

“Focus ko po i-improve yung endurance ko saka muscle strength, mas patibayin pa yung technique,” said Nievarez during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Online Forum Tuesday, May 11. (Kristel Satumbaga)

Minda leg to go ahead

The Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup was given the go-signal by the Games and Amusements Board to hold its Mindanao Leg on May 30, weeks after the second phase of the upstart league due to a game-fixing controversy that marred the recent Visayas Leg.

GAB Chairman Baham Mitra said the government body for professional sports took into consideration the swift action of the league officials in the aftermath of the incident where players of the Siquijor Mystics and ARQ Builders-Lapu-Lapu City made deliberate attempts to miss their shots during a game last month in Alcantara, Cebu.

“We are grateful to the league’s officials for their sincerity to undertake the needed reforms for the protection and welfare of professional basketball, the players, and the public,” said Mitra.

The league is set to release its findings which were made by a three-man independent body composed of a long-time administrator, a veteran coach and a FIBA rules expert. (Jonas Terrado)