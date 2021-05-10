Sex practices

By KIM ATIENZA

Vaginal cream that contains garlic and thyme is acceptable and considered a popular treatment for vaginitis.

Garlic is also good in lowering high blood pressure.

The item on vaginal cream reminds me of certain unusual sexual practices in other cultures.

There’s an article posted online called 13 Unusual Sexual Practices from Around the world.

For instance, boys and girls of the Sambian tribe in New Guinea have to drink semen ofthe tribe’s mightiest warriors, presumably to make them brave as well.

The girls of the Trobriander tribe, also in Papua, New Guinea, engage in sexual acts from age 6.

Boys start engaging in sexual activity between ages 10-12.

In Mangaia, an island in the South Pacific Ocean, boys around the age of 13 are initiated into the sex act by older women.

The boys are taught the intricacies of the act and how best to please their partners.

How would you like to eat armpit-flavoured apples?

In rural Austria, young women do a ritual dance with apple slices stuffed in their armpits.

After the dance, each gives her slice to the suitor she prefers, then asks him to eat it.

Among the Kreung tribe in Cambodia, teenage daughters are brought by their parents to a love-hut where they can “socialize’’ with different boys. The boys can spend the night with them, engage in sex, until the girls find a suitable partner.

Up north, our Igorots’ term for this love cottage is ulog.

