Pacquiao, PBA superstars honor ‘ilaw ng tahanan’

Manny Pacquiao and wife, Jinkee.

PBA stars and their families

By CARLO ANOLIN



Fighting Senator Manny Pacquiao and several PBA stars took to social media their appreciation and gratefulness to the so-called “ilaw ng tahanan” on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 9).

Pacquiao expressed gratitude to the two women who stood by his side even before he emerged as one of the greatest boxers in history.

Taking it to Instagram, Pacquiao penned a heartfelt Mother’s Day message to his wife Jinkee and mother Dionisia, better known for “Mommy D.”

“I am eternally grateful that during my moments of victory and defeat, you (Jinkee) were there to make me feel the warmth of your embrace, the comfort of your kiss and the encouragement of your voice,” wrote Pacquiao.

For Pacquiao, Jinkee is the reason why the household remains strong and happy. Also thanks to her guidance as a mother, their five children ‒ Jimuel, Michael, Princess, Queenie, and Israel — grew up to be kind, loving, and God-fearing.

On the same day, the couple is celebrating their 22nd anniversary as husband and wife.

San Miguel Beer big man June Mar Fajardo, a self-confessed mama’s boy posted a photo of him with his family.

“Moms are the real MVP (Most Valuable Player)!” wrote San Miguel’s gentle giant.

Magnolia star guard Paul Lee gave a special treat to his wife Rubie Chua by preparing a crab meal over lunch.

Of course, Lee’s Instagram feed wouldn’t be complete without their selfie post-workout.

Ginebra veteran guard LA Tenorio thanked his wife Chesca, a mother of four, for being their family’s “Wonderwoman.”

“I still can’t believe how you manage to do everything for our family with your busy work, household and many more,” wrote Tenorio.

CJ Perez of Columbian, Gabe Norwood of Rain or Shine, Mark Barroca and Ian Sangalang of Magnolia, Arwind Santos of San Miguel, among others, also greeted their wives through their respective posts.

Meanwhile, volleyball star Alyssa Valdez shared an Instagram Story of the Ravena brothers — Kiefer, her boyfriend, and Thirdy — with Mozzy Ravena and a separate photo of a pictorial with her mother Pablita.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion, also thanked his mother Dionisia for the continuous support.

Mommy D became a global internet sensation with her viral prayers and cheers on the sideline while watching the rematch between his son Manny and Timothy Bradley Jr. in April 2014.

“Marami na ang nagbago sa buhay natin ngayon keysa sa buhay natin dati sa Bukidnon, at dahil ito sa iyo. Ma, ang pagmamahal mo, at ang katatagan mo ang inspirasyon namin para magsumikap na maabot ang aming pangarap,” said the 42-year-old Pacquiao.