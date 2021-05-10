Mikael, Megan: In or out sa Subic?

By RUEL J. MENDOZA

Sa latest podcast ng mag-asawang Mikael Daez at Megan Young, pinag-usapan nila ang plano nilang tumira sa Subic.

Nakabili na raw sila ng bahay roon at ipapa-renovate muna nila bago sila tuluyang lumipat. Pero dahil sa pandemic, hindi magtuluy-tuloy ang pagpapaayos ng kanilang bahay.

May mga projects daw silang sisimulan sa GMA kaya mas okay daw na sa Manila muna sila tumira.

“A lot of our work is in Manila right now so do we still want to move to Subic just yet?” patanong ni Miss World 2013 sa kanyang mister.

Para kay Mikael, game pa rin siya sa paglipat sa Subic.

“I still want to move to Subic eventually because we do have that house there, but you are right. It is definitely going to take at the very least half a year to maybe a year just to fix it up.

“We only want to do that when we can freely move and hindi siya magiging stop-and-go kasi siyempre with the pandemic right now sometimes construction can stop because if there’s an outbreak or whatnot. That’s not something we want to deal with because it’s stressful. So that’s something we want to avoid.”

Hosts ang mag-asawa sa upcoming matchmaking musical competition na “Sing For Hearts.”

“For me it’s all about staying in Manila and making the most out of it muna habang wala pa tayong anak, ‘di ba?” diin pa ni Megan.