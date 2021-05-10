Mandaue rules Visayas Leg, routs Talisay

Mandaue cagers pose after winning the Visayas Leg championship.

ALCANTARA, Cebu — KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City etched its name as the first Visayas Leg champion of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup after manhandling top seed MJAS Zenith-Talisay City, 89-75, in the winner-take-all Game Three Sunday at the Civic Center here.

Down by seven early in the third canto, the KCS cagers turned the tables on their heavily-favored opponents, uncorking a paralyzing 18-1 run capped by a three-pointer by Shaquille Imperial that gave them a 54-44 lead.

That salvo was sparked Bernie Bregondo with six straight points on inside plays.

Al Francis Tamsi, Red Cachuela, and Michole Sorela, and Ping Exciminiano then joined the fray, with the latter draining a triple at the third period buzzer to put KCS in front by 11, 61-50, heading to the final canto.

KCS then poured it on in the fourth with diminutive guard Gileant Delator, at one point, scoring eight straight to give them an 81-64 lead that all but took the fight out of the Aquastars.

The Aquastars just could not get anything going with sixth man Darrell Menina getting ejected from the game after incurring a flagrant foul on Delator with 5:17 left in the game.

“I told them, ‘let’s try to make history. Let’s give them forty minutes of hell!’” said KCS head coach Mike Reyes.

KCS’ championship run was made even more remarkable by the fact that it came at the expense of Talisay City, a team that went unbeaten in the 10-game elimination round which included a pair of wins over Mandaue and a winning average of 14 points.

Exciminiano, who was named as the Finals MVP, led KCS with 15 points, five rebounds, an assist, and three steals. The 32-year-old defensive specialist out of Olongapo City averaged 13.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.0 steals in the three-game series.

Sorela and Tamsi added 12 markers apiece with the former hauling down eight boards while Delator and Imperial chipped in 10 markers apiece.

Patrick Cabahug led the Aquastars with 21 points.

KCS-Mandaue will represent Visayas in the Grand Finals of the league this August in Tubod, Lanao Del Norte while also pocketing P500,000 courtesy of Chooks-to-Go President Ronald Mascariñas.

MJAS-Talisay, on the other hand, was given P100,000.

The scores:

KCS-MANDAUE 89 – Exciminiano 15, Tamsi 12, Sorela 12, Imperial 10, Delator 10, Bregondo 8, Mendoza 8, Roncal 4, Soliva 4, Cachuela 2, Bonganciso 2, Octobre 2, Nalos 0, Castro 0.

MJAS-TALISAY 75 – Cabahug 21, Gimpayan 12, Menina 9, Villafranca 8, Jamon 7, Mojica 6, Hubalde 4, Acuna 3, Santos 2, Eguilos 2, Casajeros 1, Mabigat 0, Dela Cerna 0.

Quarters: 16-19, 34-39, 61-50, 89-75.