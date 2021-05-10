By RONALD CONSTANTINO

May 4, Tuesday, is one of the saddest days of my life.

On that day, my best friend Ricky Lo, died.

We were friends for nearly five decades. We shared many happy moments…and some sad moments. There were misunderstanding and miscommunication. But let’s forget the sad moments and focus on the happy moments.

Together with some friends, we toured Baguio, Bicol, Tacloban, Cebu, Hong Kong, and California.

In Tabaco, Albay, Ricky showed me his high school building, Tabaco Pei Ching, a prestigious Chinese institution. He was from Las Navas, Northern Samar.

Ricky was religious. He was a devotee of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Padre Pio. He gave me a Rosary from Guadalupe, Mexico. I gave him a painting of Padre Pio.

In 1995, he came out with his first book, “Star-Studded.” I wrote the “About the Author” part of the book. In my copy of Star-Studded he wrote a touching note, “To dear Ronald… who’s also, in a way, an author of this book. Love, Ricky.”

Earlier in 1994, we co-edited Danny Dolor’s book, “The Golden Years: Memorable Tagalog Movie Ads 1946-1956.” Danny is a dear friend of Ricky and I.

Ricky died while he was entertainment editor and columnist of The Philippine Star.

He told common friends I am his “Lifeline.” Whatever that meant.

Farewell my best friend. You will always be in my heart and mind.