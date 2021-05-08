Mandaue takes opener in Visayas Leg finals

Shaq Imperial made the biggest shot in Game 1 of the Visayas Leg finals.

ALCANTARA, Cebu ‒ KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue finally solved the riddle of erstwhile unbeaten MJAS Zenith-Talisay City, scoring a spine-tingling 67-66 win in Game 1 of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup-Visayas Leg finals Friday at the Civic Center here.

This time, Mandaue went to Shaq Imperial and the reigning CESAFI MVP did not disappoint, delivering at the clutch to help avenge their two stinging defeats to Talisay in the double-round elims.

Imperial’s heroic triple with 40 seconds left rescued KCS from the jaws of defeat as they squandered an 11-point lead in the fourth period.

KCS will try to capture the Visayas championship when it tangles with MJAS anew in Game Two on Saturday at 7 p.m.

With Talisay up by two, 66-64, Imperial got the rebound off his own missed 3-point attempt then bungled a hurried jumper.

Luckily for Imperial, Michole Sorela grabbed the offensive rebound, giving them another chance.

On his third try, Imperial succeeded, triggering a massive celebration on the bench.

Talisay had a shot at regaining the lead after big man Jhaymo Eguilos got fouled on their offensive.

Eguilos, however, was unnerved by the intense pressure, flubbing both freebies and Mandaue forward Dyll Roncal secured the rebound with 32 ticks to go.

Mandaue missed two offensive tries but still secured the win to their delight.

Imperial led Mandaue with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal while Gryann Mendoza added 15 points, 11 coming in the fourth when Mandaue threatened to blow the game wide open as they took a 62-51 lead, with 5:40 left.

Ping Exciminiano added 10 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals on top of playing incredible defense on Talisay’s cadre of perimeter threats.



The scores:

KCS-Mandaue 67 ‒ Imperial 16, Mendoza 16, Exciminiano 10, Bregondo 7, Sorela 6, Delator 4, Roncal 4, Tamsi 3, Castro 0, Soliva 0, Octobre 0, Nalos 0, Mercader 0, Bongaciso 0.

MJAS-Talisay 66 ‒ Cabahug 12, Menina 11, Eguilos 8, Villafranca 8, Gimpayan 7, Hubalde 6, Moralde 3, Mojica 3, Santos 2, Casajeros 2, Acuña 2, Jamon 2, Alvarez 0.

Quarters: 12-18, 27-32, 47-44, 67-66.