Back in action

By NEIL RAMOS

It has been sometime since Bong Revilla made his presence felt as actor.

He has been busy with politics for so long.

That is going to change with the airing of his comeback project on GMA, “Agimat Ng Agila.”

Very much like his past outings, the show is action-packed.

It also pays tribute to his father, the late actor-politician Ramong Revilla Sr., in that it also centers on a powerful amulet.

In an interview, Bong admitted to being excited about it all.

“Matagal tagal din tayong namahinga sa acting and itong show, I think, is worth the wait,” he said.

He related the show was originally meant as a film, something he was thinking of fielding to the Metro Manila Film Festival.

“Nabago ang plano nung nakausap ko ang mga tiga-GMA. They were interested sa concept and they thought it would work as a TV show. E, ako naman, natuwa ako dahil matagal na ako sa GMA and tiwala ako sa kakayanan nilang bigyang buhay ang ‘Agimat Ng Agila.’”

In the show, Bong is Major Gabriel Labrador, valiant head of Task Force Kalikasan, a military group assigned to protect the environment.

Together with his faithful sergeant Wes (Benjie Paras) and deputy Capt. Gerry (Allen Dizon), Gabriel would eventually earn the ire of Alejandro Dominguez (Roi Vinzon), a local crime lord.

When Alejandro puts a hit on Gabriel and his family, an enchanted eagle swoops in to save his life which leads to him being the recipient of its powers.

Armed with the Agimat ng Agila, will Gabriel be able to balance his thirst for revenge with his sense of righteousness in battling the evil forces of Alejandro?

Also starring Elizabeth Oropesa, Sanya Lopez, Michelle Dee, Ian Ignacio, with direction by Rico Gutierrez, “Agimat Ng Agila” airs Saturdays, 7:15 pm, on GMA-7.