GMA partners with iQiyi Int’l

GMA Network recently sealed a multi-year partnership with global entertainment streaming services – iQiyi International – making Kapuso dramas the first Filipino content to be available on the said OTT platform.

Subscribers of iQiyi in the Philippines can now watch the latest episodes of some of the newest Kapuso dramas within 24 hours express from TV airing on the iQiyi app or iQ.com.

The first titles to be made available include “First Yaya” as well as upcoming shows “Legal Wives,” “Nagbabagang Luha,” and “Love You Stranger.”

The multi-year partnership, which covers nearly a thousand episodes, bolsters iQiyi International’s wide array of Asian content, and at the same time allows GMA programs to be accessible to millions of users of the platform.

“We are honored and grateful for iQiyi’s trust in partnering with GMA Network as the Kapuso programs jumpstart the exciting line-up of Filipino content for this platform. As we continue to adapt to the shifting interests of our viewers and their viewing habits, we relentlessly produce world-class entertainment programs that can be consumed in various platforms and iQiyi International’s massive user base will likewise complement our digital efforts,” said GMA Network Chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon.

GMA President and COO Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr. also underscored how apt this deal is for both companies: “Our joining forces with one of the world’s largest streaming platforms is a very fitting team-up. We believe that combining both GMA and iQiyi’s strengths creates a formidable partnership.”

“iQiyi is committed to bringing the best in local dramas to our local viewers across the Philippines for them to watch anytime, anywhere. iQiyi and GMA have been in discussion to join forces for the benefit of our viewers for a while, and we could not be more thrilled to finally embark on this exciting journey together. We are excited that this year alone, 12 new titles with over 1000 catch-up episodes will be available on iQiyi. As the home of beloved Asian entertainment, iQiyi International will continue to strengthen our content offerings for our local viewership, building on our current Korean, Chinese and Anime content. This is a big milestone for us, and the first of several we have for the year,” said iQiyi Philippines Country Manager Sherwin Dela Cruz.

For only P99 per month, subscribers can enjoy premium content and catch up on their favorite Kapuso shows anytime and anywhere via iQ.com or the iQiyi International app.