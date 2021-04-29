Following in Alden’s footsteps

- Home
By RONALD CONSTANTINO
There is no doubt that Alden Richards is GMA’s top actor and host. In fact, he is one of showbiz’s most important figures.
Who will follow in Alden’s footsteps as GMA’s top actor?
Several names come to mind.
Derrick Monasterio, Jak Roberto, Ken Chan, Khalil Ramos, Paul Salas, David Licauco, Miguel Tanfelix, Kristoffer Martin, Phytos Ramirez, Jeric Gonzales, Migo Adecer, Kelvin Miranda, and Ruru Madrid.
Yes, why not Ruru? He’s got the looks, the height, the appeal, the personality. Best of all, he can act.
By the way, Beautederm president and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan recently welcomed Ruru as the latest Beautederm endorser.
Beautederm has got the most endorsers among celebrities. They are Kapuso, Kapamilya, and Kapatid artists.
As they come to mind: Marian Rivera, Piolo Pascual, Darren Espanto, Christopher de Leon, Glydel Mercado and husband Tonton Gutierrez, Sylvia Sanchez and children Ria and Arjo Atayde, Carlo Aquino, Jestoni Alarcon, Alma Concepcion, Rochelle Barrameda, Matt Evans, Kitkat, Lorna Tolentino, Gabby Concepcion, Ken Chan, Ejay Falcon, Maricel Morales.