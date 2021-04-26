ABS-CBN lauds Angel Locsin for community pantry effort

By NEIL RAMOS

ABS-CBN is standing by Angel Locsin amid controversy relating to the community pantry she organized to coincide with her 36th b-day.

The network released a statement praising Locsin for “her commitment to continue serving the Filipino people with selfless dedication and love.”

The statement read:

“ABS-CBN believes in the goodness of the heart of our Kapamilya Angel Locsin, who in her personal capacity has tirelessly helped our countrymen in times of crisis.

“We admire her commitment to continue serving the Filipino people with selfless dedication and love.

“We stand by her and thank her for being a shining example of generosity, accountability, and compassion.”