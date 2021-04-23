SVC releases ‘This Time’

SUN Valley Crew (SVC) releases a brand new single titled “This Time” released under the collaboration of Warner Music Philippines and Music Colony Records.

Sun Valley Crew

SVC is a much-loved hip-hop group familiar to many Filipino music fans.

The group, whose original members consists of Ryan Armamento (Juss Rye), RJ Señeres (ILL-J), Ryan Ventura (Slimm), and Joseph Papa (Puff-a-J), changed the landscape of local hip-hop music in the 90s starting with their hit single “Just Chillin’ (My Homies)” from their self-titled debut album.

While remaining on top of international countdowns, SVC released their sophomore album titled “Reality Check” in 1997 to critical acclaim, bagging Video Of The Year for their follow-up single “Everything’s Gonna

Be Alright” at the MTV Pilipinas Awards.

After a nearly 7-year hiatus, ILL-J, Rye and Slimm decided it was time to come up with a third album in 2004. “It’s All Natural” served as a passion project, with much of the tracks being produced by Rye and Slimm and performances being done dynamically with a live band.

It was well-received by longtime.

With “This Time,” SVC is revisiting their roots.

“This Times” is available in all major online music platforms.