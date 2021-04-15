GMA Now: highly recommended by netizens, viewers

Viewers across the country are thrilled to use GMA Network’s innovative device GMA Now as the plug-and-play dongle has been getting rave reviews since its official launch last February.

GMA Now is a mobile digital TV receiver that allows Android smartphone users to watch the live broadcast of Kapuso channels for free. Via the GMA Now app, catch the latest shows airing on GMA, GTV, Heart of Asia, Hallypop, DepEd TV, and newest digital channel I Heart Movies as well as other free-to-air channels available in the area without requiring internet connection.

While online, GMA Now users also enjoy exclusive interactive features where they can create groups and chat with their family and friends while watching TV via Groupee Chat, re-watch well-loved Kapuso shows on GMA Videos-On-Demand, and join fun quizzes on Interactive Promos for a chance to win prizes.

Users from various platforms gladly shared their experience on the Kapuso Network’s game-changing entertainment device.

Lazada shopper Ian R. commented that GMA Now deserves more than a five-star rating, “Maliit lang pero kulang pa ang five stars ko kasi laking tulong at ganda nito.”

Another user, Conrad J., expressed his appreciation for the device and customer service, “Product is good and came with complete accessories. Portable and handy way to watch TV on the go. Registration process is straightforward. Appreciated the gesture of receiving a message (Lazada and thru text) prior to shipping informing me the non-guarantee of getting a signal at my shipping address. Simple things that make a big difference.”

A Shopee buyer commented, “Okay na okay ito para sa mga nagco-commute at sa mga nagbabakasyon sa ibang lugar. Pang-tanggal inip at pang-enjoy din at para sa mga hindi maka-afford ng TV pero gustong manood.”

Several tech reviewers on YouTube also gave GMA Now a big thumbs up and referred to GMA Now as a “tiny device that’s not to be underestimated”. They lauded how easy it was to set up and its user-friendly interface with no hidden charges. They also mentioned that GMA Now can be used even on budget smartphones, that it does not consume much phone battery, and that it can be used to get the latest news, especially during emergencies and power outages.

With GMA Now continuously widening its coverage, it is now available in portions of Metro Manila, Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, Laguna, Abra, Ilocos Sur, Baguio City, Pangasinan, Batangas, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, and Cagayan de Oro.

For only P649 with no monthly fees, watch TV on-the-go for free and enjoy exclusive interactive features.

It can be purchased via the official GMA Store on Lazada and Shopee or visit your nearest tech and gadget stores.