GMA Network raises the bar with nearly 100 new, cutting-edge programs

GMA Network continues to set the benchmark for topnotch and world-class entertainment for Filipinos with its lineup of new programs in the forthcoming months.

Soon to dominate Philippine television is the breakthrough cultural drama series “Legal Wives.”

Produced by the award-winning GMA Entertainment Group, this original series is headlined by Dennis Trillo as Ishmael, a Maranaw Muslim royalty who has three wives portrayed by talented actresses Alice Dixson, Bianca Umali, and Andrea Torres. Portraying an equally important role is internationally-acclaimed actress Cherie Gil.

Following the success of its first season last year, the one-of-a-kind drama series “I Can See You” returns for a second season with new and exciting stories: “On My Way To You,” “#Future,” and “The Lookout” – topbilled by some of the biggest Kapuso stars.

Sure to keep viewers glued to the screen is the sweeping romance drama “I Left My Heart in Sorsogon” starring Heart Evangelista-Escudero, Paolo Contis, and Richard Yap.

After their well-received pairing in “I Can See You: Love on the Balcony,” Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards and award-winning actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith reunite in the drama series “The World Between Us” alongside versatile Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez, in his most challenging role yet.

The soap revolves around a principled man who gets wronged by the people he considers as family, and how he goes through insurmountable odds just to carry the day.

Ultimate Star Jennylyn Mercado is bound to showcase her acting prowess as she takes on the role of a woman who is stuck reliving the day of her boyfriend’s death over and over again via the out-of-the-box concept of “Love. Die. Repeat.”

Two of the Kapuso Network’s beautiful and highly-talented actresses, Carla Abellana and Max Collins, join forces in the drama series “To Have and To Hold,” which tells the story of two women who will be caught up in a web of lies, betrayals, and affairs.

Fall in love with the charming story of “Heartful Café,” which follows the life of a café owner and online romance novelist named Heart Fulgencio and her journey towards finding her match. It stars Asia’s Pop Diva Julie Anne San Jose alongside David Licauco and EA Guzman.

Kick-starting the explosive roster of GMA Afternoon Prime programs is the remake of renowned filmmaker Ishmael Bernal’s classic movie “Nagbabagang Luha” bannered by highly-talented artists Glaiza de Castro, Rayver Cruz, Mike Tan, and Ms. Gina Alajar. The series also introduces promising Kapuso star Claire Castro.

The well-loved tandem of Rita Daniela and Ken Chan returns to the small screen on “Ang Dalawang Ikaw” and will be joined by beautiful Kapuso star Ana Vicente. Viewers are also sure to get hooked on “Las Hermanas” starring Yasmien Kurdi, Thea Tolentino, Faith da Silva, Jason Abalos, and seasoned actor Albert Martinez who makes his Kapuso comeback via this Afternoon Prime series.

A woman fights for justice and her chance for a new life against an antagonist who tries to get away with murder twice by using legal means in the riveting drama series “Artikulo 247.” The soap is headlined by the outstanding ensemble cast composed of Rhian Ramos, Mark Herras, Jackie Rice, and Rocco Nacino.

GMA Network’s high-rating Afternoon Prime series “Prima Donnas” is all set to air its second season after receiving favorable and rave reviews from viewers during its initial run. The series stars promising young Kapuso actresses Jillian Ward, Althea Ablan, and Sofia Pablo, together with seasoned actors Katrina Halili, Wendell Ramos, Chanda Romero, James Blanco, and Aiko Melendez.

On weekends, adventure awaits audiences in the action-packed family drama “Agimat ng Agila” featuring the much-awaited TV comeback of Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. Joining him are Sanya Lopez, Roi Vinzon, Benjie Paras, Allen Dizon, Michelle Dee, Ms. Elizabeth Oropesa, and with the special participation of Sheryl Cruz. The program centers on every Filipino’s responsibility to guard and care for the environment – empowering viewers to be proactive stewards of nature.

GMA Network gives its loyal viewers a treat with the highly-anticipated live action adaptation of the hit Japanese anime series “Voltes V: Legacy.” The groundbreaking project stars Miguel Tanfelix as Steve Armstrong, Ysabel Ortega as Jamie Robinson, Radson Flores as Mark Gordon, Matt Lozano as Big Bert, Raphael Landicho as Little John along with Martin del Rosario as the Boazanian Prince Zardoz and Liezel Lopez as Zandra.

GMA Public Affairs is also set to bring its biggest action-adventure series to date in “Lolong.” Bannered by Kapuso Action-Drama Prince Ruru Madrid, Lolong is inspired by the world’s largest crocodile in captivity of the same name. Joining Ruru in the series are Kapuso actresses Arra San Agustin and Shaira Diaz.

More exciting programs under GMA Public Affairs await viewers. These include “Sireno,” “Mask,” “Version 2,” “Love Comes, Love Ghosts,” “Ang Babaeng Walang Pangalan,” “Sikreto Ng Hardin,” “Plastic Pandemic,” and the revamped “Road Trip.”

Other upcoming programs to look forward to on GMA-7 are “The Witness,” “Maria Clara,” “The Love Connection,” “Little Princess,” “Raising Mamay,” “Widow’s Web,” and the mini-series “Alternate” starring Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes.

Viewers should also watch out for other exciting soaps and anthologies: “GMA Inspire,” “Hope Delivers,” “Zoom-serye,” “Quarantitas,” “#Like4Like,” “The Fake Life,” “Ilaw,” “The Kitchen Prince,” “Born For Love,” “Two Hearts,” “Heart of an Angel,” “Sanggang Dikit,” “Love From Beyond,” “Frozen Love,” “Only Me and You,” “#Familygoals,” “Isang Libo’t Isang Gabi (1001 Arabian Nights),” “Someone Like You,” “This Is Your Moment,” “I Do,” “Mechanical Heart,” “Hello Ghost,” “You and Me,” “The Assistant,” “Alab,” “Kung Maibabalik Ko Lang,” “Senioritas (Senior Girls),” “Mary Puppets,” “Dakila,” and “Moomoos Girls.”

GMA Heart of Asia proudly brings the critically-acclaimed Korean drama “The Penthouse” soon on Philippine TV. Set around the luxury Penthouse Apartment with 100 floors, it tells the story of wealthy families who have grand ambitions and desires for their children and would do anything for them.

Kapuso fans should also stay tuned for an enthralling line-up of hit Asian dramas: “Doctor John,” “Bad Genius The Series,” “The Gifted,” “The Sand Princess,” and “My Husband in Law.”

Meanwhile, Kapuso Network reinforces its tradition of bringing all-out entertainment with two new comedy shows namely “Pa-Cute Ang Ina Ko” and “The Untold Story of Philip Tampipi.”

Leading the stellar lineup of game and variety shows is the much-awaited Philippine Franchise of the SBS Korea Original “Running Man Philippines.”

Set to entertain as well is “Lam ‘Na,” a game show designed to legitimize popular stories, dissect viral news, and debunk fake news. Meanwhile, a new breed of talented artists who can make beautiful music together are also set to be discovered in “Sing For Hearts” hosted by real-life celebrity couple Mikael Daez and Megan Young.

The search for the best Clashers is back as GMA Network’s all-original musical competition returns with “The Clash Season 4.”

The fun and excitement continue with “Studio Juan,” “One Knife Only,” “Grad Waiting,” “Sa Gillage,” and “Supermom.”

The Kapuso Network is also keeping it good with new program offerings on its second free-to-air channel GTV.

Weekends are bound to get more amusing with Gen Z stars Mavy Legaspi, Lexi Gonzales, Joaquin Domagoso, and Althea Ablan on “FLEX.”

Viewers can soon catch the much-awaited on-screen team-up of real-life couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos in the romance-mystery mini-series “Love You Stranger.”

Kapuso fans should also stay tuned for other fresh doses of entertainment via “Jowa Sessions,” “Boarding House,” “The Write One,” “Dreamland Hotel,” and “Sana All.”

Still on GTV, don’t miss out on situational comedies “Ate Girls,” “Hapi and Gee,” and “Basketboys.”

Meanwhile, sports fans and viewers eagerly anticipate the airing of the Philippines’ first athletic league – the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) – on GTV, beginning with the GMA Synergy-produced primer “Rise Up Stronger: The Road to NCAA Season 96,” to be followed by the NCAA Season 96 Opening Ceremony TV Special and sporting events “Rise Up Stronger: NCAA Season 96.”

